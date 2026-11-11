Kodakara: Farmers in Parappukkara Grama Panchayat are facing uncertainty over cultivating their seasonal Mundakan (second crop) paddy, as ongoing service road works along the National Highway have obstructed natural drainage systems.

The disruption has brought agricultural activities to a standstill across 30 acres of the 50-acre Kolathur paddy polder, which spans wards 7 and 8. The fields on either side of the highway yield only this single crop annually.

The issue stems from the construction of concrete pillars and retaining walls on both sides of a bridge crossing the highway, which has blocked water drainage essential for preparing the fields.

Although the project commenced four months ago, work has progressed slowly. Farmers clarified that they are not opposed to infrastructure development, but urged the authorities to expedite construction without undermining local agriculture, thereby ensuring the land remains viable for the upcoming season. They also called for designated access ramps from the service road to allow heavy machinery, such as tractors and combine harvesters, to enter the fields.

Parappukkara Panchayat Vice President A. Rajeev and Ward Member K. Sudhakaran warned that if the bridge work is not completed and natural water flow restored within two months, local wells and freshwater reservoirs risk drying up, which could lead to a severe drinking water shortage in the region.