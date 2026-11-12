Kochi: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has granted anticipatory bail to 10 Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists accused of obstructing Higher Education Minister Roji M John during a graduation ceremony at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam.

Those who secured bail include College Union Chairman V Praneel Raj, Vice Chairperson Nafeesathul Misriya, current students Bijoy P B, Muhammed Afreed, Adheena P and Joel Babu, alumni Ashish S Anand, Nandakumar H and Abdul Nasir P A, and Law College student Naveen K.

The incident took place during a graduation ceremony attended by the Higher Education Minister. In their anticipatory bail petition, the activists maintained that they had merely questioned the minister over the suspension issue at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, as part of a peaceful protest. They also contended that the ceremony proceeded without any disruption after the minister left the venue.

The Ernakulam Central Police had initially registered a case against the activists under bailable offences. However, the petitioners alleged that the non-bailable Section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was subsequently added to the case due to political pressure.

Arguing that they were students and that custodial interrogation was unnecessary, the petitioners assured the court of their full cooperation with the investigation. The court subsequently granted them anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, the college authorities had earlier suspended the College Union chairman and vice chairperson in connection with the incident. Further disciplinary action will be decided at the next College Council meeting after the submission of an inquiry report.