Puthupally: The Public Works Department (PWD) has served a demolition notice against the 'Oommen Chandy Memorial Angadi Sayahnathiram', a wayside leisure park built through a citizen-led initiative at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

The notice demands the immediate clearance of the evening promenade, located along the Manarcad–Thengana road near the Puthuppally Jacobite Syrian Church, citing unauthorized encroachment on road margins (puramboke land). The order was issued to panchayat authorities on November 3 of this month by the Assistant Executive Engineer of the PWD Roads Division, Changanassery.

The department has set a seven-day deadline, warning that the structures would be cleared if not voluntarily removed. According to the notice, benches installed on the road margin without prior authorization leave pedestrians with no space to step aside when vehicles pull over. The roadside barricades have also been flagged as a safety hazard. Clarifying that no formal permission had been granted to the panchayat, the PWD stated that such unauthorized construction constitutes a punishable offense under the Kerala Highway Protection Act.

The recreation space had been formally dedicated to the public by local MLA Chandy Oommen on October 31, the birth anniversary of his father, the late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The eviction notice arrived just days after the inauguration.

Locals and panchayat representatives, however, argue that the area was previously a weed-choked, neglected strip cluttered with makeshift stalls, completely unusable for pedestrians and lacking even a basic sidewalk. The panchayat governing body has submitted a petition to Minister P.K. Basheer, who has reportedly assured them that the status quo will be maintained until he personally inspects the site to determine the next course of action.

"Are they prepared to tear down every unauthorized installation across the state, including the 'I Love...' selfie boards lining PWD roads from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod? What was our crime, transforming an abandoned, overgrown eyesore into something useful? I fail to see why Puthuppally alone is being singled out. If any attempt is made to demolish this space, I will douse myself in petrol and end my life before they touch it," said Sabu Puthupparambil, President, Puthuppally Panchayat.

"Not a single rupee from panchayat funds was spent on this project; it was built entirely through public contributions. Countless people visit this area, many arriving to pay their respects at Oommen Chandy's tomb. All we wanted was to give these visitors a decent place to sit and rest." said Renju Cherian, Member, Ward 17.