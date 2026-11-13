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Are crimes against women increasing or declining in Keralam? A review of data over the past seven years shows a rise in cases of rape and harassment in public places. However, several other categories of crimes have registered a slight decline.

The analysis covers crime statistics from 2020 to September 2026. Here is a closer look at the numbers on crimes against women in Keralam.

Infographics: Akhil Ashok, Jain David

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