Are women safe in Keralam? What numbers reveal
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Data from 2020 to September 2026 shows a rise in cases of rape and harassment against women in public places in Keralam.
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Several other categories of crimes against women have registered a slight decline over the past seven years.
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The analysis is based on a review of official crime statistics and data infographics.
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Are crimes against women increasing or declining in Keralam? A review of data over the past seven years shows a rise in cases of rape and harassment in public places. However, several other categories of crimes have registered a slight decline.
The analysis covers crime statistics from 2020 to September 2026. Here is a closer look at the numbers on crimes against women in Keralam.
Infographics: Akhil Ashok, Jain David