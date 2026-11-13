Kasaragod: The unveiling of 'Victims' -- master sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman’s tribute to the lives devastated by the endosulfan tragedy -- turned into an impromptu protest on Friday, after Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who was scheduled to unveil the sculpture, withdrew at the last minute.

The disappointment quickly spilt over into anger, with artists, art critics and public representatives questioning not just the absence of the Speaker but what they saw as yet another instance of Kasaragod being treated as a back-of-beyond place.

The district has long complained of being overlooked by successive governments.

Standing 40 feet tall, 'Victims' is among the most ambitious works of Kanayi, who spent years completing the sculpture despite his advanced age. Drawing on the cubist style, the monumental sculpture depicts two children with oversized heads clinging desperately to their mother, who is facing the District Panchayat Office and seeking help.

Yet, even on the day it was finally unveiled, the memorial became the centre of another painful reminder of the district's perceived neglect.

Artists and art lovers had travelled from different parts of Kerala, expecting a dignified unveiling ceremony at 9.30 am. They learnt only after reaching the venue that Speaker Thiruvanchur would not be attending. District Panchayat president Sabu Abraham proposed the name of Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan as an alternative. But the artists were unwilling to accept the last-minute change, insisting that nobody other than Kanayi should unveil his own creation.

Kanayi Kunhiraman speaking at the event. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Documentary filmmaker and art historian A T Mohandas, whose documentary on Kanayi's work was scheduled to be screened after the unveiling, snapped the ceremonial ribbon in protest. The ribbon was later tied back, and Kanayi himself cut it to formally unveil the sculpture.

"Artists, art lovers and many others who respect Kanayi's work had gathered here from different parts of Kerala. We had travelled all this way expecting the Speaker to unveil the sculpture. It was only after reaching here that we learnt he would not be attending. Worse, the authorities could not even tell us who would unveil it in his place. That was when we began a small protest to register our anguish and disappointment," Mohandas said.

He said 'Victims' deserved to be etched into the collective consciousness of Kasaragod, given what it represented.

"This sculpture is dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives, the children whose lives were cut short, and those whose health and longevity were stolen by the aerial spraying of the endosulfan pesticide. For the unveiling of such a sculpture to be reduced to this helpless situation, with nobody even able to say who would perform the ceremony, is an absurdity," he said.

Kanhangad-based artist Shyamasasi said the failure to give the sculpture a proper inauguration was an embarrassment to the artistic community. "Renowned sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman's 'Victims' is a landmark work for Kasaragod district. It is deeply disappointing that a sculpture completed after years of dedication and sacrifice, with Kanayi putting in tremendous effort even at his advanced age, should be left without a proper unveiling ceremony. What will society think of us? When we are honouring an artist of such stature and celebrating his work, for the occasion to end up without even a formal unveiling is an embarrassment to the entire artistic community," he said.

The absence of ministers also came under criticism. Manjeshwar MLA and Muslim League leader A K M Ashraf did not pull his punches either. "It is deeply disappointing that we could not get a single minister to attend such an important programme organised to honour a personality like Kanayi Kunhiraman. In fact, this is something we repeatedly experience in Kasaragod. Whether it is a government led by the Left or the UDF, the attitude towards Kasaragod seems to remain the same," he said.

Ashraf said the district's public functions were often organised around the convenience of ministers and other dignitaries travelling from elsewhere. "If anyone were to study the history of public inaugurations in the district, they would find that the timings are rarely decided by the organisers. We are a district where inaugurations have to be scheduled around ministers' convenience, sometimes under the midday sun or at late hours to accommodate their long journeys. This is a perception that we must change," he said.

He said he had spoken to the Speaker for a considerable period, explaining the importance of the function and requesting him to attend. His withdrawal, he said, was deeply disappointing. "Had this event been held in Thiruvananthapuram, there would have been a row of ministers occupying the front seats. Ministers find it very easy to travel to and from Kozhikode. But when it comes to Kasaragod, the attitude seems to be, 'This much should be enough for you.' I say this with deep anguish that ministers and officials should correct this perception," Ashraf said.

The Speaker, meanwhile, was in Kannur on Friday to unveil the statue of Jawaharlal Nehru. He unveiled a statue of the first Prime Minister at the Jawaharlal Nehru Public Library and Research Centre in Kannur at 4 pm. Tomorrow is Nehru's 137th birth anniversary.

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Kasaragod district panchayat president Sabu Abraham said he had not been given any explanation for the Speaker's inability to attend the function in Kasaragod. Following the artists' protest, Abraham removed from the venue the plaque that carried the Speaker's name as the person who would unveil the sculpture.

At the inauguration, Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan questioned why the organisers could not have waited another seven days, when Chief Minister V D Satheesan was expected to visit the district. However, Kanayi's wife Nalini and the district panchayat said they had made repeated attempts to secure an appointment with the Chief Minister. Their representations and phone calls had gone unanswered.

Abraham announced that the district panchayat premises would be developed into Kanayi Square, a public space intended to honour the sculptor and his contribution and for visitors to spend time.

Manjeshwar Block Panchayat president Saifullah Thangal, meanwhile, said 'Victims' should serve as a reminder to politicians that even a seemingly small decision could cause irreversible damage.

Kanayi said he was not particularly concerned about who inaugurated the sculpture. His long-standing wish, he said, was to see a fine arts college established in Kasaragod. "If the government agrees to it, I will give my whole energy to it. Don't go by my age. I can still give a lot more to the cause," said the 89-year-old sculptor.