The draft electoral rolls published after the Special Summary Revision (SSR) show an increase in the number of voters compared with the final lists prepared after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with Keralam reporting a rise of 2.17 lakh voters since the previous Assembly election.

Draft rolls for 14 states, along with Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, were published on Thursday. The increase comes amid continuing protests by Opposition parties over allegations that more than 13 crore names were deleted during the SIR exercise.

The Election Commission had initiated corrective measures after reports highlighted discrepancies in the SIR process. It also withdrew changes to Form 6, which had made it difficult for first-time voters aged 18 and above to enrol.

The number of voters is expected to increase further after the SSR process is completed. The Commission has directed officials to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls. Political parties, too, have been closely monitoring the revision exercise.

Keralam adds 2.17 lakh voters

The draft electoral roll published after the SSR in Keralam contains 2,73,60,254 voters, an increase of 2,17,302 from the 2,71,42,952 voters on the list prepared ahead of the previous Assembly election.

Chief Electoral Officer D Sajith Babu said the draft roll was published on Thursday and that voters could submit claims and objections until December 11, 2026. Women account for 1,40,38,718 voters, while men account for 1,33,21,267. The list also includes 269 transgender voters. There are 2,70,675 voters in the 18-19 age group and 44,06,424 in the 20-29 age group. The number of expatriate voters stands at 2,45,883.

At the time the SSR began, the voter count frozen on October 27, 2025, before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) commenced, stood at 2,78,50,855 in Keralam. The draft electoral roll published after the SIR contained 2,54,42,352 voters, while the final roll published following the exercise had 2,69,53,644 names. The electoral roll published ahead of the previous Assembly election had 2,71,42,952 voters. The draft electoral roll published after the latest SSR contains 2,73,60,254 names.

The latest draft roll is available at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers, Collectorates and Booth Level Officers, as well as on the Chief Electoral Officer's website, www.ceo.kerala.gov.in. Claims and objections can be submitted from November 12 to December 11, 2026. Sajith Babu urged voters to check their details and make use of the opportunity to seek corrections or inclusion.

Among the states where draft rolls were published on Thursday are Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, which are scheduled to hold Assembly elections early next year. The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh will be published on November 17. Manipur recorded an increase of 33,700 voters, taking its electorate from 19.6 lakh in the final SIR roll to 19.94 lakh in the latest draft roll. Assam's draft roll also has 2.19 lakh more voters than the electoral roll used for its Assembly election.