Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-77 result today 13/11/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for RM 105954 | Check complete list
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Prize winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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Winners of the first and second prizes must surrender their tickets via insured registered post, in person, or through approved banks alongside valid identification like an Aadhaar or PAN card.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-77 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – RM 105954
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RB 968051
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RE 931878
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
1307, 2002, 2351, 2486, 2505, 3668, 3754, 4341, 5916, 6065, 6216, 7057, 7852, 8830, 8908, 9262, 9687, 9909, 9995
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
5295, 5576, 5637, 6050, 9850, 9974
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0206, 0619, 0686, 0764, 1605, 1684, 1908, 2705, 3561, 3671, 3844, 4707, 4907, 5020, 5289, 5754, 6880, 7715, 7812, 7997, 8218, 8282, 9068, 9070, 9765
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0186, 0521, 0664, 0810, 0814, 1033, 1115, 1220, 1463, 1815, 1907, 1974, 2072, 2183, 2517, 2579, 2638, 2709, 2728, 2816, 2939, 3280, 3594, 3763, 3786, 3830, 3891, 3986, 4190, 4248, 4455, 4531, 4603, 4635, 4933, 5065, 5212, 5297, 5400, 5571, 5671, 5855, 5963, 5992, 6017, 6052, 6102, 6458, 6515, 6549, 6749, 7026, 7038, 7080, 7330, 7331, 7511, 7984, 8118, 8343, 8464, 8525, 8596, 8642, 8887, 8939, 9107, 9170, 9193, 9199, 9501, 9681, 9865, 9984, 9993, 9998
Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0098, 0100, 0258, 0283, 0352, 0368, 0402, 0425, 0734, 0909, 0925, 1153, 1641, 1648, 1668, 1750, 1792, 1808, 1896, 1922, 2001, 2080, 2260, 2374, 2739, 2852, 3078, 3084, 3167, 3839, 3879, 3979, 4069, 4105, 4236, 4490, 4887, 4898, 4946, 4961, 5021, 5044, 5091, 5181, 5232, 5300, 5389, 5491, 5510, 5622, 5758, 5975, 6087, 6222, 6255, 6392, 6393, 6586, 6619, 6841, 6843, 6869, 6900, 7047, 7064, 7235, 7283, 7347, 7514, 7516, 7775, 7864, 8074, 8190, 8250, 8303, 8458, 8476, 8641, 8671, 8720, 8879, 8924, 8959, 9156, 9197, 9328, 9571, 9579, 9775, 9781, 9948
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)
0079, 0127, 0150, 0215, 0314, 0337, 0340, 0406, 0512, 0516, 0520, 0616, 0683, 0688, 0818, 0847, 0917, 0920, 0974, 0976, 1132, 1138, 1149, 1393, 1445, 1471, 1498, 1586, 1610, 1660, 1693, 1756, 1780, 1909, 1942, 1963, 2120, 2132, 2192, 2194, 2204, 2240, 2264, 2332, 2407, 2448, 2550, 2552, 2600, 2653, 2683, 2727, 2865, 2940, 2967, 3055, 3133, 3224, 3324, 3339, 3489, 3517, 3534, 3549, 3574, 3617, 3632, 3638, 3788, 3801, 3894, 3931, 3956, 3996, 4064, 4072, 4119, 4276, 4280, 4499, 4710, 4719, 4751, 4762, 4764, 4916, 4931, 4969, 5303, 5361, 5509, 5536, 5555, 5596, 5623, 5685, 6029, 6139, 6153, 6336, 6441, 6448, 6579, 6914, 6930, 7148, 7180, 7186, 7230, 7341, 7377, 7413, 7419, 7530, 7536, 7551, 7692, 7721, 7722, 7778, 7919, 7999, 8025, 8297, 8311, 8351, 8396, 8448, 8498, 8524, 8544, 8560, 8750, 8751, 8804, 8822, 8886, 9013, 9064, 9388, 9647, 9718, 9791, 9925
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.