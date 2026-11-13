Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station commemorated its 95th anniversary with a vibrant celebratory event titled ‘Station Mahotsav’. The celebrations kicked off with a ceremonial flag march led by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), followed by the official inauguration by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Divyakant Chandrakar.

A special exhibition showcasing railway heritage artefacts was organised as part of the event, and commemorative ‘Station Mahotsav’ cards were distributed to mark the occasion. Divisional Mechanical Engineer (DME) Amey Bundgar, Commercial Manager Nithin Nobert, Mechanical Department Head Rajesh Prabhu, and Abdul Nizar addressed the gathering.

History has it that the Madras - Quilon line was initially extended to Chackai, the trading centre of Thiruvananthapuram, which was the capital of the princely state of Travancore, and was opened on January 4, 1918. Dewan of Travancore, M E Watts, later extended the rail line to the heart of the city and the terminus was moved to its present location.

The station was built during the reign of Sethu Lakshmi Bayi, the maharani of Travancore, and was inaugurated on November 4, 1931. Constructed with rock masonry, no bricks were used in the building.

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Thiruvananthapuram was a branch-line station at first, but the maharani built it on a par with its counterparts in India's major cities. The station was built to handle two departures per day in 1931, and had one platform. The single-line platform continued until the 1970 and the extended platform accommodated trains as a metre-gauge line until the gauge conversion.