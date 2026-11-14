​Idukki: Authorities have commenced a major eviction drive to clear illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions on Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) land within the buffer zone of the Anayirankal Dam. The operation, led by Devikulam Sub-Collector VM Arya, began on Friday morning from the Vilakku area.

​During the initial phase, officials dismantled illegally erected fences, compound walls, and other structures. The drive first targeted land near the dam that had been encroached upon by 16 individuals. Enforcement teams removed fencing stretching across 1,250 metres, along with 75 poles and six gates. Officials confirmed that the eviction drive will continue in the coming days.

​The action is aimed at protecting natural wildlife corridors and mitigating human-wildlife conflict in the region. It follows an order by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directing the removal of unauthorised electric fences, solar fences, walls, and other constructions inside the dam's buffer zone in accordance with legal procedures.

​To oversee the operation, District Collector Dr Dinesan Cheruvat had constituted a three-member committee headed by the Devikulam Sub-Collector, with the Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and the KSEB Executive Engineer as its other members. Authorities clarified that boundaries, walls, fences, or structures on land where the government has legally issued title deeds (pattayam) over time will not be touched during the drive.

​The joint operation is being carried out by teams from the Revenue Department, Forest Department, KSEB Dam Safety Wing, and the Police. Among those who took part in the drive were Munnar ASP Amrita Satheepan, Devikulam Deputy Range Officer Jayan, KSEB Executive Engineer PR Manoj Kumar, Udumbanchola Tahsildar Lalumon Joseph, Land Records Tahsildar KP Paul, and Special Village Officer Gulzar.

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​Officials stated that steps will be taken to reclaim the government land and restore the area's natural vegetation following the eviction. The Sub-Collector will review the progress of the drive and submit a detailed report to the District Collector.