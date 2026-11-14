In the quiet hills of Wayanad, a remarkable piece of royal history remains locked away in a modern bank vault, emerging for public view just once a year. The Wayanadan Chetti community, residing across Wayanad and the neighbouring Nilgiris region, continues to guard a centuries-old heirloom — a magnificent gold bangle gifted to their ancestors four centuries ago by the then Kottayam King.

A masterpiece of ancient craftsmanship

Weighing seven and a half sovereigns of pure gold, the intricately carved ornament is filled with tiny pearls that jingle softly with movement. Beyond its material value, the bangle serves as a rare, living testament to an unwritten chapter of regional history, highlighting the warm diplomatic relationship between the ruling Kottayam dynasty and the indigenous communities of Wayanad.

The story of migration and governance

According to leaders of the Wayanadan Chetti Service Society, around 40 families belonging to the Chetti community originally migrated to Wayanad centuries ago from Kongu Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu. As their settlements grew, the community established a structured administrative system, dividing their population into five main regions. Five leaders were appointed to head these regions, collectively known as the 'Aivar Chettimar' — representing Cheeral, Thomattu, Peruvakkottu, Chethalayam, and Kolappalli. Among them, the Cheeral Chetti held the primary leadership position.

A royal gesture of authority

Historical tradition holds that the ruling Kottayam Raja visited Cheeral accompanied by two prominent local landlords, the Koliyadi Thampuran and Pakkam Swaroopam. In a formal ceremony, the king officially transferred regional leadership from the Cheeral Kurup to the Cheeral Chetti. To seal this historical conferment of authority, the monarch presented the newly appointed leader with fine silk and the solid gold bangle.

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A sacred annual tradition

Today, the priceless treasure is under the custody of the Wayanadan Chetti Service Society. Due to its immense historic and monetary value, the bangle spends almost the entire year inside a bank locker. It is retrieved only on the auspicious occasion of Vrischika Samkrama, the community's annual gathering day. On this special day, the sacred ornament is brought to the iconic Bathery Maha Ganapathi temple, placed before the deity in solemn devotion, and celebrated by community members before being safely returned to the bank vault.

Presently, the Wayanadan Chetti community comprises around 18,000 members spread across 4,500 families in Wayanad and the Nilgiris, all of whom continue to cherish this royal relic as the defining symbol of their ancestral heritage and dignity.