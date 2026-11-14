Our society should be the safest place for children. But how safe are our little ones in Keralam? Are crimes against children on the rise? Is the state witnessing an alarming increase in cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act?

On Children's Day, these questions call for closer scrutiny. A look at crime statistics from the past seven years offers a sobering picture of the challenges to children's safety in Keralam.

According to Kerala Police data, crimes against children continue to be a matter of concern. As many as 14 children were killed in the state between January and September 2026. During the same period, 1,556 POCSO cases were registered.

The accompanying infographics take a closer look at the numbers, tracing the trends in crimes against children over the past seven years and examining what they reveal about child safety in Keralam.