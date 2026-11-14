Kochi: Sabarimala devotees can now have Aravana and other offerings from the Lord Ayyappa shrine delivered to their homes anywhere in India through India Post, sparing them the hassle of carrying the prasadam during their return journey.

India Post, in collaboration with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), will open a dedicated 24-hour parcel booking counter at Sabarimala Sannidhanam ahead of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The special ‘Swami Prasadam’ counter will be located alongside the Devaswom Board’s Aravana and Appam distribution counters. Pilgrims can book prasadam packets at the counter and have them delivered to their home addresses through India Post’s Speed Post Parcel service.

The service will cover several Prasadams available at the shrine, including Aravana, Vibhuthi, Manjal, Kunkumam, Aadiya Sishtom Neyyu and Ashtothararchana.

Aravana, one of the most sought-after Prasadams at Sabarimala, is a traditional sweet Payasam prepared using rice, jaggery and ghee. It is sold in 250 ml tins.

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The rate chart provides different booking combinations depending on the quantity of Aravana ordered, along with other offerings. A consignment containing one 250ml tin of Aravana, Vibhuthi, Manjal, Kunkumam, Neyyu and Ashtothararchana costs ₹320. With postal charges of ₹200, including packing material, the total payable by the devotee comes to ₹520.

For four tins of Aravana, along with the other listed offerings, the total comes to ₹960, including ₹340 in postal charges. A larger consignment containing 10 tins of Aravana and the other offerings costs ₹1,760, of which ₹530 is towards postal charges and packing material.

The facility will also be available to devotees across the country through any post office, allowing them to book and send Swami Prasadam to destinations throughout India.

The initiative is expected to ease the difficulties faced by pilgrims during the peak season, particularly amid the heavy rush at Sannidhanam. It will offer convenient booking, secure packaging and doorstep delivery, with parcels expected to reach devotees by the time they return home after their pilgrimage.

Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar and Kerala Circle Chief Postmaster General Amitabh Singh announced that the special parcel booking centre would become operational next week, coinciding with the opening of the Lord Ayyappa shrine for this year’s Mandala season.

The facility follows a bilateral agreement between India Post and the Travancore Devaswom Board to expand access to Sabarimala prasadam through the postal network.