The demand to revise the running times of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses is gaining momentum amid concerns that unrealistic schedules are pushing drivers to speed and increasing the risk of road accidents. The timings for several long-distance services are said to be impractical, leaving drivers struggling to reach destinations on schedule.

KSRTC Super Fast buses are allotted three-and-a-half hours to cover the distance between Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam. However, drivers say the journey usually takes around four-and-a-half hours.

Similarly, the AC low-floor service between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam has a running time of five-and-a-half hours, although it often takes nearly 45 minutes longer to complete the journey.

Road construction along National Highway 66, traffic congestion on the Kottayam-Ettumanoor stretch of MC Road and heavy traffic at Vyttila are among the factors causing delays. Drivers reportedly resort to speeding to make up for the lost time and stick to the prescribed schedules, increasing the risk of accidents.

The time allotted for covering each kilometre is also under scrutiny. KSRTC's schedule provides 2.30 minutes per kilometre for ordinary services, 1.45 minutes for Fast Passenger buses and 1.30 minutes for Super Fast services.

Transport workers argue that covering a kilometre in just one-and-a-half minutes is impractical under Kerala's road and traffic conditions. They have called for a revision of the running times based on actual travel conditions.

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Driver-cum-conductor scheme under strain

The driver-cum-conductor scheme, introduced to allow drivers to take turns behind the wheel on long-distance journeys and reduce fatigue-related accidents, is also reportedly being undermined at several depots.

Despite an existing circular requiring driver-cum-conductor arrangements on long-distance night services, several buses are allegedly operating with just one driver.

Services cited in this regard include Ernakulam-Tiruppur, Adoor-Perikalloor, the Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram AC low-floor service and the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Super Deluxe service.

The practice is reportedly prevalent in depots where conductors hold positions in trade unions, raising concerns about the implementation of the safety measure.