Kollam: The construction of a roadside bus bay and passenger rest centre at Sankaramangalam Junction along the National Highway, funded under the MLA Asset Development Fund during Sujith Vijayanpillai’s tenure, has ground to a halt midway.

Although Phase 1 of the building was completed and inaugurated ahead of the elections, the second phase has been progressing at a snail's pace. Undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹1.28 crore, the project is planned to feature a cafeteria, modern restrooms, and a spectator gallery overlooking the Sankaramangalam Government Higher Secondary School ground.

The contractor handling Phase 2 is the same one who executed the initial phase. The first floor was designed with a view to integrating it into future tourism circuits, and along with administrative sanction, its maintenance was officially entrusted to the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

Sankaramangalam is a bustling transit point for hundreds of commuters daily. It serves as a civic and administrative hub, housing a Mini Civil Station, the Family Court, Gram Nyayalaya, the Block Panchayat office, Chavara BJM Government College, the local police station, Circle Office, KMML, the Sub-Registrar Office, and five schools. Despite the heavy footfall, the area completely lacks basic public facilities, including toilets. The bus bay and amenity complex was conceived precisely to address this deficiency, and mounting delays have now sparked widespread public resentment.

"The sluggish progress is solely due to the contractor's apathy. While the first phase was completed, the second phase has been left unfinished. As per the plan, the ground floor will house four commercial shop spaces, two restrooms, a cafeteria, and a parking area, while the upper floor will accommodate office spaces, two additional restrooms, and a viewing gallery facing the school ground." said former MLA Sujith Vijayanpillai