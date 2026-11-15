Guruvayur: Devaki Cinemas, a twin-screen theatre complex located near the Temple Police Station, will cease operations tonight following its final second-show screenings. The property, owned by the Thrissur-based Chelur Group, has been sold to buyers from Alappuzha, who plan to convert the facility back into a convention and wedding hall.

The site originally functioned as the Devaki Kalyana Mandapam under the Chelur Group. On April 11, 2014, it was redeveloped and launched as Guruvayur’s first twin-screen cinema, equipped with modern projection and sound facilities to screen two films simultaneously. The multiplex opened with the Malayalam films Gangster and Ring Master.

The final screenings at the theatre tonight will be Ramayana and Scene. With this closure, Devaki Cinemas joins the list of defunct single- and twin-screen theatres in Guruvayur, which previously saw the loss of landmark venues like Krishna and Balakrishna.