The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-81 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check the complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr –MC 846516

Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series

Second prize: ₹25 Lakhs –MJ 699646

Third prize: ₹5 Lakhs –MM 772440

Fourth prize: ₹5000

0329, 0460, 0527, 1506, 1599, 2343, 2749, 3242, 3549, 4035, 4878, 5590, 5602, 6089, 6194, 7572, 7644, 8808, 9097

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Fifth prize: ₹2000

0827, 6021, 6090, 6372, 8887, 8999

Sixth prize: ₹1000

0046, 0084, 0372, 0442, 0643, 0659, 0682, 1078, 1215, 1896, 2213, 3007, 3551, 3724, 3941, 3950, 4369, 5537, 5819, 6051, 6647, 7393, 7491, 9429, 9531

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Seventh prize: ₹500

0267, 0429, 0480, 0500, 0576, 0656, 0685, 0876, 1184, 1369, 1419, 1496, 1837, 2204, 2263, 2454, 2625, 2769, 2801, 2829, 2961, 3276, 3323, 3386, 3607, 3850, 3995, 4014, 4056, 4095, 4238, 4498, 4541, 4570, 4783, 4857, 4897, 4985, 5149, 5163, 5278, 5350, 5534, 5767, 5913, 5921, 5939, 5970, 6031, 6046, 6108, 6208, 6280, 6526, 6540, 6631, 6808, 6835, 7011, 7209, 7626, 7868, 7918, 8209, 8477, 8564, 8664, 8868, 8933, 8962, 9203, 9464, 9820, 9882, 9989, 9990

Eighth prize: ₹200

0017, 0058, 0205, 0259, 0411, 0521, 0817, 0889, 0893, 0895, 1058, 1475, 1517, 1520, 1563, 1618, 1681, 1920, 2027, 2102, 2303, 2412, 2426, 2616, 2717, 2725, 2844, 2960, 3009, 3183, 3471, 3638, 3691, 3798, 3849, 3926, 3970, 4111, 4418, 4574, 4577, 4601, 4705, 4936, 4946, 5058, 5133, 5525, 5625, 5801, 5830, 5917, 6144, 6216, 6334, 6358, 6390, 6506, 6567, 6588, 6653, 6860, 6975, 6995, 7061, 7253, 7484, 7728, 7739, 7903, 7976, 8411, 8556, 8655, 8802, 8805, 8811, 8909, 8924, 9041, 9135, 9239, 9282, 9339, 9348, 9374, 9400, 9604, 9711, 9747, 9841, 9946

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Ninth prize: ₹100

0223, 0240, 0264, 0289, 0315, 0354, 0370, 0419, 0534, 0543, 0619, 0664, 0686, 0759, 0791, 0921, 0963, 1001, 1146, 1160, 1172, 1647, 1703, 1731, 1943, 1951, 1963, 1975, 2044, 2051, 2061, 2262, 2351, 2372, 2417, 2455, 2535, 2539, 2573, 2628, 2763, 3063, 3081, 3161, 3202, 3244, 3353, 3371, 3480, 3490, 3550, 3659, 3856, 3884, 3927, 4001, 4018, 4120, 4212, 4218, 4275, 4285, 4407, 4495, 4508, 4538, 4547, 4565, 4684, 4707, 4838, 4847, 4874, 4930, 4938, 4981, 4998, 5019, 5044, 5045, 5077, 5102, 5258, 5265, 5302, 5313, 5356, 5376, 5386, 5405, 5455, 5490, 5533, 5551, 5587, 5748, 5778, 6017, 6191, 6230, 6301, 6354, 6389, 6484, 6565, 6677, 6719, 6870, 6965, 6989, 7050, 7070, 7226, 7476, 7501, 7548, 7591, 7613, 7834, 8004, 8015, 8059, 8064, 8315, 8351, 8359, 8374, 8443, 8448, 8490, 8503, 8592, 8659, 8715, 8798, 8846, 8857, 8885, 8943, 8947, 9012, 9316, 9382, 9417, 9427, 9511, 9615, 9631, 9674, 9914

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya KR-776 result 14.11.2026

Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.