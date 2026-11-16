Kozhikode: The Fisheries Department has rolled out ‘Operation Paithal,’ an intensive harbour-level inspection drive aimed at cracking down on the capture of juvenile fish.

Led by Assistant Director of Fisheries Dr C K Manoj, the special drive at the Beypore and Chaliyam harbours goes beyond monitoring catches for undersized fish. Officials are also thoroughly inspecting vessel registrations, valid fishing licenses, Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) and onboard transponders.

The operation team included Marine Enforcement Sub-Inspectors T K Rajesh and P Rajan, ASI M Shaji, Fisheries Extension Officer M K Sabitha, Senior Civil Police Officer (CPO) Manu Thomas, CPOs K. Arun, P Sreeraj, M Vipin, Jithin Das, and M Jean Das, alongside departmental rescue guards.