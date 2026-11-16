Thrissur: Police conducted evidence collection with Gurumurthy, a native of Tamil Nadu arrested for his alleged links with terrorist networks, at a building in Thrikkangode, Ottapalam, where he had been staying. A police team led by Thrissur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) TR Rajesh brought the accused to the location under heavy security.

Gurumurthy was taken into custody by the Thrissur City Police recently while he was working at a Milma booth in Thrikkangode. The police reportedly received information about him from national investigation agencies after he had been living in Kerala for several months. Following surveillance by a special team constituted under ACP TR Rajesh, he was arrested.

According to the police, Gurumurthy was allegedly a key link of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in South India. Investigators suspect that he travelled to various locations in Kerala and Mumbai to carry out surveillance and execute contract operations for the gang.

The investigation has revealed that Gurumurthy maintained contact with the gang through Telegram groups and allegedly collected photographs of strategically important locations before sharing them with its members.

Meanwhile, Yash Singh, who was allegedly in contact with Gurumurthy, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Mumbai. He was accused of passing information related to the Jewish community in Mumbai and photographs of important locations to terrorist groups. Investigators suspect that Gurumurthy was directing his activities.

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Yash Singh was subsequently brought to Kerala and questioned jointly by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Kerala Police at a confidential location in Thrissur. During the interrogation, investigators reportedly obtained information about his previous association with Gurumurthy and financial transactions between the two.

The evidence collection in Ottapalam was conducted ahead of Gurumurthy's scheduled production before the court. Police also questioned his wife during an earlier visit to his residence in Udumalaipettai, Tamil Nadu. She reportedly told investigators that she was unaware of her husband's alleged links with terrorist organisations.

However, police suspect that payments in US dollars for photographs of various locations across the country were routed through his wife's bank account.

Gurumurthy, a native of Tamil Nadu, reportedly grew up in an orphanage. After the death of a priest who had looked after him at the institution, he left for Mumbai, where he worked in various jobs. He later started his own business, which eventually failed.

In his initial statement to the police, Gurumurthy reportedly claimed that he moved to Kerala after his business venture failed.