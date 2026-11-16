Kasaragod: A school arts festival in Kasaragod's Chittarikkal has snowballed into a major controversy, with the school principal filing a police complaint against three organising committee office-bearers, including the panchayat president, and the PTA president facing a POCSO case, and 39 teachers alleging a conspiracy behind the complaints.

Mini Paul, principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Maloth Kasaba, in Balal panchayat and convener of the Chittarikkal sub-district school arts festival, has filed a complaint with the Vellarikundu police against organising committee chairman Raju Kattakkayam, who is also the Balal panchayat vice-president, publicity committee chairman Sibichan Pulinkala and accommodation committee chairman Martin George.

She alleged that the three made remarks insulting to her womanhood at an organising committee meeting on October 31. The complaint was filed on November 11. The Chittarikkal police recorded Kattakkayam's statement on Saturday, but are yet to register an FIR.

The controversy has taken a more serious turn, with the police registering a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against N V Pramod, the organising committee's working chairman and the school's PTA president, following a complaint by students.

According to the complaint, Pramod allegedly touched students inappropriately while distributing prizes and certificates after a school-level competition. Pramod, however, maintained that he had only patted the students on their shoulders while congratulating them. The principal, other teachers and around 200 students were present at the function, he said in his defence.

Pramod alleged that principal Mini Paul influenced the students the following day to give a different interpretation to his gesture. He claimed she obtained a written complaint through the school's student-friendly coordinator before handing it over to the police.

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According to the police, 11 students had initially signed a complaint alleging unwanted touching. However, when the police sought to record their statements, five of the students were away on an excursion with the coordinator. The police recorded the statements of the six remaining students. Five of them backed away from the complaint during the preliminary inquiry. A POCSO case was registered based on the statement of the sixth student.

The police said they would record the statements of the remaining five students on Monday.

Pramod said he had distributed certificates to only four students. He alleged that he was being framed using the children because he had questioned certain dealings between the principal and the school's former PTA president.

Meanwhile, Pramod's wife and two children are scheduled to meet the District Police Chief later in the day.

Teachers see conspiracy

Thirty-nine teachers of the school have come out in support of the PTA president. They said Pramod, as the organising committee's working chairman, played a key role in successfully conducting the arts festival. They said the complaints against him were part of a conspiracy. The teachers jointly passed a resolution demanding a proper and impartial investigation by the police. The resolution has been handed over to the police for further action.