Kuravilangad: The state government has granted administrative approval for a ₹92-lakh public utility centre to be built outside the main entrance of Kerala Science City in Kozha, along the MC Road, announced Minister for Public Works, Mons Joseph.

Financed entirely through the MLA Local Area Development Fund and executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), the project will also feature comprehensive landscape beautification. A previously overgrown and neglected roadside plot along the MC Road will be repurposed for this initiative, resolving long-standing grievances over the lack of commuter amenities outside the Science City.

Key features of the project

A state-of-the-art bus waiting facility right outside the Science City.

A well-equipped bus shelter alongside an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station.

A mini children’s park featuring landscaped lawns and gardens.

Digital information displays detailing ongoing exhibitions and events at Science City, clear directional signage, CCTV surveillance, and an ambient sound system for visitors.

At present, commuters and visitors have no proper shelter or waiting area in front of Science City. Addressing this sustained public demand, the initiative aims to provide essential civic amenities along with spaces for leisure and relaxation, Mons Joseph stated.

The PWD Roads Wing has issued the execution clearance for the project. The scope of work includes integrated electrical and electronics infrastructure, illuminated walkways, rooftop solar panels, and dedicated EV charging bays. A joint team comprising the PWD Buildings Wing, Architectural Wing, and Science City officials conducted a comprehensive site inspection to finalise the master layout. Formal procedures to obtain technical sanction are now underway.