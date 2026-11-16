Kottayam: The Keralam government has approached the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), expressing concern over the growing involvement of foreign nationals in drug trafficking cases in the state. The government held six rounds of discussions with embassies, consulates and the MEA in September alone, as part of efforts to address the issue.

It is also considering extending Operation Toofan, its awareness campaign against drug trafficking, to foreign countries.

A total of 268 foreign nationals are currently lodged in prisons across Keralam in connection with various criminal cases. They include 233 men and 35 women, with most facing charges related to drug sales and associated offences.

Bangladesh accounts for the largest share of foreign inmates, with 175 nationals. The list also includes 22 Sri Lankans, 17 Nigerians, 14 Nepalis and six Iranians. The foreign prisoners hail from 26 countries.

Of the 268 inmates, 73 have been convicted, while 195 are either on remand or awaiting trial. As many as 71 prisoners do not possess valid passports or other travel documents. Another 29 allegedly entered the country using forged documents.

Apart from drug-related offences, foreign nationals have been booked in cases involving attempted murder, robbery, attempted abduction of women and children, and arms smuggling.

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Thrissur prison has highest number of foreign inmates

Thrissur Central Prison has the highest number of foreign inmates in the state, with 105 prisoners, followed by Thavanur Central Prison with 54, Thiruvananthapuram with 28 and Kannur with 15.

The women's prisons in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kannur house 13, 10 and 11 foreign inmates, respectively.

Thrissur High-Security Prison has 27 foreign prisoners, while Ernakulam District Jail has two. Thrikkakara Borstal School, Ponkunnam Special Sub Jail and Aluva Sub Jail have one foreign inmate each.