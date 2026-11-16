Kalpetta: Police have arrested a 45-year-old man from Kozhikode for allegedly swindling more than ₹15 lakh from a Wayanad native by befriending him through a fake Facebook profile posing as a woman and soliciting money in the name of charitable activities.

The accused has been identified as Latheef, 45, of Manammal House, a native of Avala near Meppayur in Kozhikode district. He was arrested on Saturday (November 14), police said.

According to the police, the fraud began on November 12, 2025, when the victim, a native of Pinangode under the Kalpetta police station limits, befriended a woman operating a Facebook profile under the name 'Safna'. She allegedly sought financial assistance for the medical treatment of a child, prompting the victim to contribute ₹1,000 through Google Pay.

Introducing herself as a civil engineer working in the Gulf, 'Safna' subsequently introduced another person, Latheef, to the victim as the coordinator of the charitable activities. She also shared his Google Pay number and bank account details for transferring contributions.

To establish credibility and sustain the deception, the accused allegedly communicated with the victim through Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, using different mobile numbers and impersonating both Safna and Latheef. By citing various medical treatment requirements and other charitable needs, he gradually extracted a total of ₹15,07,850 from the victim, promising to repay the amount shortly.

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The victim became suspicious when the woman sought another ₹50,000 from him. When he demanded the repayment of the money already transferred, the accused allegedly threatened him.

The victim subsequently approached the Kalpetta police on September 19, 2026, and lodged a complaint. During the investigation, the police found that the Facebook profile operated under the name Safna was fake. Investigators also established that both the purported Safna and Latheef profiles were being operated from the same mobile phone. The SIM cards used for the communications had reportedly been obtained in Latheef's name.

Sensing that the investigation was closing in on him, Latheef allegedly went into hiding. The police team eventually traced and arrested him at Avala on November 14. He was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kalpetta and remanded to judicial custody.

According to the police, Latheef had previously been arrested in another online fraud case in which he allegedly swindled ₹21.72 lakh from a person using a fake Facebook profile named 'Nadeera Shan'. In that case, he reportedly impersonated a woman suffering from cancer and sought financial assistance for her treatment. He was arrested, remanded and subsequently released on bail.

Police said he had allegedly resumed similar fraudulent activities after securing bail. Several other cases are also reportedly pending against him within the limits of the Meppayur police station.

The investigation was led by Kalpetta Station House Officer AU Jayaprakash, with Sub-Inspector VM Ramesh and Civil Police Officers TH Nasar and K Afas as members of the team.