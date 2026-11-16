Land available, but Nedumkandam fire station awaits permanent building for nearly a decade
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Although four crore rupees from the MLA fund was sanctioned years ago for a new modern station, the construction project has stalled and barely progressed past initial soil testing.
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Despite the Revenue Department handing over an 83-cent plot for the station two years ago, the designated land currently remains unused and functions as a public parking lot.
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Nedumkandam: Nearly a decade after its inception, the Nedumkandam Fire and Rescue Services station is still waiting for a building of its own, with personnel forced to carry out their duties under severely cramped and neglected conditions. Inaugurated on February 29, 2016, the station continues to operate out of a makeshift building temporarily allotted by the local panchayat. Firefighters and staff are forced to get by with bare-minimum amenities in makeshift rest quarters. It has been years since ₹4 crore was sanctioned from the MLA fund to construct a dedicated facility, yet the project has barely progressed beyond initial soil testing. The fund was earmarked from the ₹7 crore allocated during the Nava Kerala Sadas for priority regional infrastructure projects to build a modern, well-equipped station.
Land available, yet untapped
Two years ago, the Revenue Department officially handed over an 83-cent plot near the Government Higher Secondary School in Nedumkandam town for the station's construction. However, with the project indefinitely stalled, the designated land currently doubles as a temporary public parking lot.