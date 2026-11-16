Kannur: Following reports that the design of the new National Highway will be revised to address public safety, the clamour for an underpass at Nadal has gained fresh momentum. Commuters emphasise that the facility is critical to averting a massive traffic crisis affecting nine municipal corporation divisions and two grama panchayats.

An underpass at Nadal—along the Kannur–Thottada–Thalassery corridor—is vital for heavy vehicles to access the service road toward Thalassery. Without it, motorists heading to Thalassery will face an agonising detour of nearly 7 kilometres once the highway work is completed. Under the current layout, vehicles crossing the Nadal railway gate heading toward Thalassery would be forced to double back toward Kannur, use the underpass at the Chala Temple stop, cross over to the service road, and then proceed toward their destination.

This stretch serves as the primary artery connecting Thalassery and Kannur for residents of nine Kannur Corporation divisions—Chala, Edakkad, Ezhara, Alinkeel, Kizhunna, Thottada, Adikadalayi, Kanhira, and Kuruva—along with the Muzhappilangad and Dharmadam panchayats. Although a local action council staged multiple protests and submitted petitions apprising the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and state officials of the impending bottlenecks, their pleas have yielded no results so far.

Highway construction has reportedly been put on hold to facilitate a retendering process driven by structural and safety considerations. The local community is now urging the authorities to seize this window and incorporate the Nadal Oorpazhassi Kavu UP School (OKUP School) underpass into the revised blueprint.