Thiruvananthapuram: A controversy has erupted after stray cats and a dead rat were discovered inside a ward at the Peroorkada Model District Hospital—an institution situated right in the Health Minister’s assembly constituency. The incident occurred in a block adjacent to the female surgical ward. However, hospital authorities have maintained that the building was kept locked for maintenance work. Contradicting this claim, attendants of patients from the women’s ward had reportedly been accessing and using the facility.

Patient bystanders expressed deep outrage, alleging that such appalling, unhygienic conditions prevail in a high-risk zone where visitors are typically restricted to prevent post-surgery infections. The issue escalated after a video surfaced online, showing cats lounging on hospital beds and a dead rodent lying on one of the mattresses. Patients and their families have demanded immediate intervention from higher authorities to overhaul and streamline the hospital's sanitation protocols.

Minister Orders Inspection

Responding to the controversy, Minister K. Muraleedharan stated that the government has equipped the hospital with all necessary infrastructure, and it is the administration's responsibility to manage day-to-day operations and upkeep. He noted that an inspection team, including the District Medical Officer (DMO), has been directed to look into the matter.

"The building was meant to be kept locked. Directives have been issued to clear out all the beds from the area. It will resume operations only after a comprehensive fitness inspection and deep cleaning. The DMO and health officials are responsible for closely monitoring these matters," the Minister said.