Sabarimala: The annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season began at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple early Tuesday, with thousands of devotees thronging the hill shrine amid chants of 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa'.

The temple opened at 3 am on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam, with newly appointed Melsanthi (chief priest) Areekkara Subramanian Sankaran Namboothiri performing the opening rituals. The Malikappuram temple also opened at the same time, with its new Melsanthi, A Damodaran Namboothiri, taking charge of the rituals.

Both temples had opened on Monday evening for preparatory ceremonies, during which the outgoing chief priests handed over charge to their successors. The new Melsanthis assumed office after traditional consecration ceremonies performed by Tantri Kandaru Brahmadathan.

A heavy influx of pilgrims is expected during the initial days of the season. As many as 66,000 devotees have booked darshan through the virtual queue system, while around 14,000 have opted for spot booking. The daily darshan limit has been fixed at 80,000.

The main challenge for the police is to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims through the 18 holy steps, with authorities aiming to facilitate the passage of around 75 devotees every minute.

State Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan witnessed the Nirmalya Darshan at the temple at 3 am. Spot-booking facilities have been arranged at Nilakkal, the main base camp, Erumeli and Sathram near Vandiperiyar. No such facility has been provided at Pampa, as authorities fear it could lead to overcrowding at the riverside pilgrim centre.

Devotees without online bookings can avail themselves of spot booking at the designated centres before proceeding to the shrine. On Monday, Additional Director General of Police P Vijayan urged pilgrims to use the virtual queue system and arrive at their allotted time slots. He cautioned that failure to turn up after booking could affect arrangements for other devotees.

Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar said several measures had been introduced to improve pilgrim facilities, including better lighting, improved waste management and more effective crowd regulation.

Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras will monitor crowd movement from the vehicle parking area at Nilakkal, he said. The KSRTC and police have also been instructed to regulate the movement of pilgrims towards the shrine based on the crowd situation.

Tents with a combined capacity to accommodate around 6,000 pilgrims have been set up to manage waiting crowds.

Jayakumar also said the Board had begun procuring jaggery directly, eliminating middlemen, to improve the quality of aravana payasam, the temple's popular sacred offering.

The Mandala season will conclude with the Mandala Pooja on December 27, after which the temple will close for the day. It will reopen at 5 pm on December 30 for the Makaravilakku season.

The Makaravilakku festival will be held on January 14. Darshan will continue until January 19, and the temple will close on January 20.