Edathua: The onset of the Puncha (winter crop) season has brought Kuttanad alive with agricultural bustle as farmers and farmhands return to the fields. The region’s vast paddy polders (padasekharams) have once again begun donning carpets of vibrant green.

Sowing operations across several tracts were delayed by nearly a fortnight due to hiccups in seed distribution, but lush green sprouts now blanket over fifteen polders where early sowing was completed. For the next four months, Kuttanad will hold its breath in hope and anticipation.

In tracts such as Thakazhi Polepadam, Konattukari, Venthyanikkal, Chettutharakki, Vandakappuram, Aivelikkad, Kollamparambu, Nanthyattukari, Kambalodi, Chooravadi, and Thandapra Theveri, seedlings are now 10 to 20 days old. Farmers across many fields have already started the first round of fertilisation. However, excessive soil acidity continues to plague the crop, and despite this pressing challenge, the government has yet to distribute the promised subsidised agricultural lime.

According to the Department of Agriculture, cultivation is targeted across 33,000 hectares this season, with sowing already completed in over 10,000 hectares. Planting operations are slated to continue through December.

Having suffered severe infestations of weedy rice (vari) during the additional crop season, farmers are resorting to traditional agronomic tricks this time before the main sowing. While preparing the seedbed to stimulate weed emergence, they scatter a modest amount of seed. Local lore suggests this coaxes the dormant weedy rice to germinate alongside it. Weedicides are then applied, and the fields are flooded to flush out and destroy both the weeds and the rogue rice. Only after this flush is the true sowing carried out.

Compounding their troubles, strict supply quotas and rising fertiliser prices have dealt a heavy blow to growers. While farmers previously relied on private merchants, a majority now depend on primary agricultural credit societies. However, these cooperatives have historically struggled to build up the buffer stocks necessary to meet Kuttanad’s peak seasonal demand.

As a result, many farmers find themselves forced to turn back to private dealers and pay exorbitant prices. The farming community has urged local cooperatives to step up and maintain adequate stockpiles. Meanwhile, measures are also being taken this season to bring fallow lands, left uncultivated for years, back under the plow.