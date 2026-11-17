Edavannappara: On November 8, 58-year-old Marath Abdul Haneefa, a native of Vettathur, bid farewell to this world. But his lifelong friend, Parappurathu Subramanian, was just not ready to let go of their bond. Ever since Haneefa passed away, Subramanian has made a quiet, daily pilgrimage to his friend’s grave at the Vettathur Mahallu Juma Masjid.

Much like the carefree days they once spent shooting the breeze on the banks of the Chaliyar River, Subran sits beside the grave, softly pouring his heart out. He hasn't missed a single day of these silent conversations since Haneefa was laid to rest, a poignant testament to a friendship that even death could not sever.

Their companionship goes back to childhood. Abdul Haneefa and Subramanian, fondly called Subran, were inseparable, key fixtures of a circle of friends who spent endless hours catching up across the meadows of Vettathur and along the riverfront.

Haneefa was known for his quiet empathy, someone who could intuitively sense his friends' struggles and step in without being asked. Having retired as a Sub-Inspector of Police, he was diagnosed with cancer shortly after stepping down from service. Following a brave battle, he breathed his last on November 8.

Since that day, visiting Haneefa’s resting place has become an indispensable part of Subran’s daily routine. “Whenever the grief gets too heavy inside, my heart tells me to just go and sit beside him,” says Subramanian, who earns a living as a construction worker.