Malappuram: The state government has suspended an assistant engineer of the Kerala State Electricity Board's (KSEB) Venniyur section, pending an inquiry into the death of a 13-year-old boy who was electrocuted after touching a broken stay wire in Tirurangadi.

Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph has also directed the KSEB to provide ₹10 lakh in immediate financial assistance to the bereaved family. The minister's office said disciplinary action would be taken against other employees found responsible for the accident.

The KSEB has been directed to conduct an urgent inspection of power lines and associated infrastructure across the state to prevent similar accidents. The minister has also called for special safety audits in vulnerable areas.

Human rights panel registers case

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case over the incident. Commission judicial member K Baijunath on Monday directed the Malappuram District Collector and the KSEB Executive Engineer to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report within 15 days. The case will be considered at a sitting scheduled at the Tirur PWD Rest House on December 3. The Commission took cognisance of the incident based on media reports.

Junaid, son of Shihabudheen, a native of Cherumukku in Tirurangadi, died on Sunday after coming into contact with a broken stay wire lying in a paddy field near his house. The wire was reportedly in contact with an overhead power line.

According to police, the boy had gone to the field with his friends to watch a tractor ploughing the land when the accident occurred.

The incident triggered protests by local residents, who alleged negligence by KSEB officials. They claimed that damaged stay wires and dangerously low-hanging power lines had posed a threat in the area for years.

The Electricity Minister had earlier ordered an immediate inquiry and directed officials to ensure compensation for the family. KSEB management has also apologised to the bereaved family and announced a detailed investigation into the accident.