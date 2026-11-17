Munnar: Despite being shut down for a scheduled eight-month renovation, the government-owned Yatri Nivas at Devikulam remains closed even after 21 months, with no revival in sight. The prolonged shutdown has cost the Tourism Department crores of rupees in lost revenue.

Located near the Devikulam Revenue Divisional Office (RDO), the budget lodge was shuttered for repairs in March 2025.

The facility features 14 guest rooms, an in-house restaurant, a kitchen, ample parking space, and open-air relaxation areas for visitors. Renowned for its affordable tariffs and reasonably priced food, it was a preferred haven for budget-conscious travelers flocking to Munnar.

Thanks to high demand, rooms were routinely booked out well in advance, generating steady revenue for the state exchequer. Although the contract stipulated that the renovation be wrapped up within eight months, the work remains far from complete even after 21 months.