The long checkout: Munnar Yatri Nivas shut for 21 months as renovation drags on
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The government-owned Yatri Nivas at Devikulam in Munnar remains closed 21 months after it was shut down for a scheduled eight-month renovation starting in March 2025.
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The prolonged and ongoing closure of the budget lodge has caused the Tourism Department to suffer crores of rupees in lost revenue.
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Before the shutdown, the 14-room facility was a popular choice for budget-conscious travellers due to its affordable tariffs, high demand, and steady contribution to the state exchequer.
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Munnar: Despite being shut down for a scheduled eight-month renovation, the government-owned Yatri Nivas at Devikulam remains closed even after 21 months, with no revival in sight. The prolonged shutdown has cost the Tourism Department crores of rupees in lost revenue.
Located near the Devikulam Revenue Divisional Office (RDO), the budget lodge was shuttered for repairs in March 2025.
The facility features 14 guest rooms, an in-house restaurant, a kitchen, ample parking space, and open-air relaxation areas for visitors. Renowned for its affordable tariffs and reasonably priced food, it was a preferred haven for budget-conscious travelers flocking to Munnar.
Thanks to high demand, rooms were routinely booked out well in advance, generating steady revenue for the state exchequer. Although the contract stipulated that the renovation be wrapped up within eight months, the work remains far from complete even after 21 months.