Palakkad: District panchayat president S B Raju has resigned following a directive from the CPM leadership. He announced his decision in a social media post on Tuesday, saying he had stepped down from the responsibility of heading the district panchayat and cancelled all official programmes scheduled in his capacity as president.

Raju had assumed charge in July, succeeding TM Shashi, who vacated the post after being elected the MLA from Alathur.

In his Facebook post, Raju said he had served in the position with the belief that power and authority were responsibilities entrusted to elected representatives to serve the people. Although his tenure was short, he said he tried his best to address people's needs in areas such as health, education, the environment, and the welfare of vulnerable sections.

He thanked his party, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), district panchayat members, employees, officials and others for their support and cooperation during his tenure.

"Positions have an expiry date; responsibility towards the people has no expiry date," he said, adding that he was stepping down only as president and would continue to remain among the people and work for public welfare.

Raju also said he would extend all possible support to the person taking over the responsibility. He is one of the state secretaries of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).