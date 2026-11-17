Pappinisseri: The solar-powered streetlights and traffic signals installed along the Pappinisseri–Pilathara corridor have been reduced to completely useless fixtures.

At the Irinavu Road Junction, the solar panel atop the traffic signal teeters precariously, sparking fears that it could crash onto the road at any moment. Though years have passed since the signal was erected, it has never been operational. Local residents are now demanding the immediate removal of the unstable panel before it falls on unsuspecting commuters.

None of the traffic signals installed along this KSTP (Kerala State Transport Project) stretch are currently working. To make matters worse, a majority of the solar lamps installed during the road's construction have vanished altogether.

Out of the 203 solar lights originally set up along the 21-kilometre stretch, sheer neglect and a lack of routine maintenance have ruined the pole-mounted batteries. In many places, thieves have made off with both the solar panels and the batteries.

With accidents turning into a daily occurrence, residents are urging authorities to step in and install reliable, working streetlights to safeguard motorists and pedestrians alike.