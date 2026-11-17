Thiruvananthapuram: Perhaps the journalistic remark on social media censorship intended to elicit an answer from Chief Minister VD Satheesan during the post-Cabinet briefing on August 13 was inappropriately worded, unintentionally designed for denial. The CM was told that there was a charge that he had used his alleged closeness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get Meta to remove social media posts critical of him.

It was then said that social media cards of various media organisations were removed at the CM's insistence. Satheesan laughed away the charge. "When I hear such news, I think of myself as someone out of the ordinary. Imagine Meta waiting for my orders to remove content from their domain," he had said, as if nothing could be sillier.

However, CPM's Wadakkancherry MLA Xavier Chittilappilly's poser in the Assembly on the same issue avoided political sensationalism and was direct. "How many complaints about content on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram were received after the UDF government came to power and how many posts were removed based on these complaints," the CPM MLA asked.

The question was not to the Chief Minister but to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. The minister's reply: Total number of complaints received - 4201; Complaints acted upon - 3472; Posts/links removed - 15,627.

There was a reason why the question was put to the Home Minister. Police Department is the only agency in Keralam that can take steps to legally disinfect social media content through the Sahyog Portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is only through the Sahyog portal can notices be sent to intermediaries like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to take down offending and illegal posts.

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In other words, a Chief Minister in the country cannot approach Meta either directly or through the Prime Minister. This technicality made it easier for Satheesan to absolutely deny the charge on August 13.

This, however, does not mean that all the 15,627 posts that were removed in the last five months were anti-government ones. Some of them were. "There were, among these, posts that had the pictures of the Chief Minister and ministers," Chennithala said in response to Chittilappilly's question in the Assembly on October 27.

The Home Minister said that whenever synthetically generated content (morphed and edited videos) considered illegal under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, came to the Department's attention, notices were sent to the social media platforms to take immediate action to remove them.

The rules invoked while demanding action from intermediaries were IT Rules 3(1)(d), 3(2)(b) and IT Act Section 79(3)(b). The various aspects under Rule 3(1)(b) and IT Act Section 79(3)(b) are: one, sovereignty and integrity of India; two, security of the country; three, friendly relations with foreign countries; four, public order; five, decency or morality; six, contempt of court; seven, defamation; eight, incitement to an offence; and nine, economic offences. Any post or content that threatens or encourages these factors will be considered suspect and flagged through the Sahyog Portal.

Rule 3(2)(b) deals with encroachment into privacy and concerns material that exposes the private area of individuals, shows individuals in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts individuals in any sexual act or conduct, or is in the nature of impersonation in an electronic form, including artificially morphed images.

The 15,627 posts that were removed fall under five categories. One, economic frauds like fake trading platforms, illegal loan apps, betting links and job scam apps. Two, morphed images and deepfake videos. (Chief Minister VD Satheesan's AI image grooving to a Telugu song falls under this. The Police Department can act suo motu to get this post removed without the CM lodging a complaint. Keralam's cyber operations wing does 24-hour cyber patrolling.) Three, content that triggered social unrest. Four, obscene images and cyberbullying posts. Five, fake accounts that operated under the guise of law enforcement agencies.

A top government source said that if at all any social media content critical of the government was removed, it would have been done under the cover of 'defamation', which is covered under 3(1)(d) of IT Rules, 2021.