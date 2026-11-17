Vypin: The announcement by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on extending Water Metro services to North Paravur has revived hopes of a long-pending proposal to build a lakeside road along the eastern coast of Vypin island.

The proposed road is expected to offer benefits far beyond providing an alternative transport corridor. Besides easing traffic, it could bring lasting relief from the severe tidal waterlogging that frequently affects the eastern coast. For instance, both the Water Metro extension and the road construction would require the deepening of the Veeranpuzha river. This, in turn, could improve water flow through interconnected canals and increase fish availability in the backwaters and shrimp farms, potentially boosting the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The need for an alternative road is also likely to become more pressing once the Munambam-Azhikode bridge, which will connect Thrissur and Ernakulam districts through the shortest route, opens to traffic. The existing state highway is expected to come under considerable pressure as a result. A parallel road along the eastern coast, modelled on the Container Road and supported by connecting bridges to the opposite banks, could help absorb the additional traffic and ease congestion.

The proposed lakeside road could also provide a more direct route for long-distance vehicles heading towards Kochi city and its bypasses. These vehicles could be diverted to the Container Road without having to pass through the Goshree bridges, reducing pressure on the existing road network.

The Veeranpuzha river is part of a historically significant waterway stretching from the Kochi estuary to the Munambam estuary. However, years of silt and mud accumulation have led to the formation of shoals on its bed, hampering navigation. Though the need to dredge the river and restore its depth has been raised repeatedly, the proposal is yet to take off.

The proposed extension of Water Metro services to North Paravur could now provide the much-needed push for dredging the Veeranpuzha river, as deeper waters would be essential for operating the service. The soil recovered through dredging could, in turn, be used to build the proposed lakeside road along Vypin's eastern coast. Hydraulic dredging, which involves pumping mud and sediment ashore to create reclaimed land, could also be explored for developing the road corridor.

The eastern coast, meanwhile, also has an advantage over the western side, as its relatively lower population density could minimise the need for large-scale displacement. Dredging the Veeranpuzha river could also help ease tidal flooding, which has become a major concern in the region.

The problem, however, extends beyond Vypin. Residents of Ezhikkara and other parts of Paravur have also flagged recurring tidal flooding and the issue has already been brought to the Chief Minister's attention. There is growing demand for Satheesan, who also holds the Finance portfolio, to take the initiative in drawing up projects to address the problem.