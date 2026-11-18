Kochi: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has emerged as Kerala’s top-ranked institution in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027, securing the 37th position in India and 849th globally. The university has also earned a place in the 351–400 global band in the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027.

The two rankings, released on November 17 and 18, respectively, highlight CUSAT’s performance in sustainable development and interdisciplinary research.

In the QS Sustainability Rankings, CUSAT is the only higher education institution from Kerala to figure among the world’s top 1,000 universities. It was evaluated alongside more than 2,000 higher education institutions across 107 locations worldwide.

The rankings assess universities on their contributions to environmental sustainability, social responsibility and governance. The evaluation covers areas such as environmental education and research, climate action, equality and inclusion, health and well-being, community engagement and institutional governance.

CUSAT’s performance in the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027 marks another significant achievement. The rankings, developed by Times Higher Education in association with Schmidt Science Fellows, recognise universities that encourage research across academic disciplines to address complex scientific, technological and societal challenges.

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The 2027 edition featured 1,058 ranked institutions from 102 countries and territories. It assessed universities on their ability to support interdisciplinary research, with parameters including resource allocation, research environment, collaboration across disciplines and research outcomes.

CUSAT’s position in the 351-400 global band reflects its research ecosystem and efforts to foster collaboration across science, technology and other academic disciplines.