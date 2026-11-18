Kochi: The High Court will pronounce its verdict on Monday on a petition filed by students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), Kalady, challenging their suspension over a campus protest and seeking permission to appear for their examinations.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the students’ lawyer alleged that the university suspended them without following the prescribed disciplinary procedures and maintained that they would not apologise as demanded by the authorities. The university, however, defended the action, stating that all procedures had been followed and the suspensions were necessary to maintain discipline.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan adjourned the case for verdict on Monday.

Appearing for the students, their lawyer said they had been on strike since July over various demands, and the disciplinary action followed a protest on August 13. The lawyer questioned the legality of a second FIR registered on August 16 based on a complaint by the Vice-Chancellor, alleging that it concerned the same incident for which the police had already registered a case involving charges such as obstructing official duty.

When the court asked whether the Vice-Chancellor had been hospitalised or suffered any such consequences, the students’ lawyer said nothing of that sort had happened.

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The lawyer also questioned the authority of the university syndicate to appoint an inquiry committee. Even after receiving the committee’s report, the syndicate should have examined its findings carefully before taking action, the counsel argued.

The students were merely summoned to give statements and leave, without being informed of the specific charges against them or the statements given by others. Although their statements were recorded, they were not even aware of what had been written down, the lawyer submitted. The disciplinary orders also failed to specify the rules or provisions under which the action was taken.

The inquiry had clubbed complaints from several individuals with the August 13 incident and failed to establish the specific offence allegedly committed by each student, the counsel added. The students had denied the allegations levelled against them. Responding to a question from the court, the lawyer also said university regulations did not prescribe punishments such as compelling students to apologise.

Opposing the petition, the university’s lawyer contended that it was not maintainable. The university had examined CCTV footage and verified the individual roles of the students before taking action, the lawyer said.

The university maintained that incidents affecting its functioning could not be ignored and that the UGC had mechanisms to deal with such situations. The action against the students was taken in accordance with those provisions, the lawyer argued. The university also pointed out that some of the suspended students had faced criminal cases in the past, including cases dating back to 2018.

The university further complained that students were using the court’s earlier observations as part of their protest. The counsel referred to the court’s previous remark, quoting a verse by Kunchan Nambiar, “Has your anger not subsided yet?”, which the students had displayed on a protest banner and which was subsequently reported by the media.

The court clarified that deciding what to report was part of the media’s freedom and that it would not interfere in such decisions.

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When the university’s lawyer referred to other student protests in the city, the court observed, “Haven't students been protesting since the time of Gandhiji?”

The court will pronounce its verdict on Monday.