Thiruvananthapuram: The state has decided to ensure round-the-clock services of doctors, anaesthetists and trained nurses at all hospitals with maternity facilities. Blood bank services will also be available 24 hours. The move is part of a comprehensive programme being implemented by the Health Department to reduce maternal and infant mortality. Paediatricians will also be available round the clock at selected maternity centres.

Pre-conception screening and risk assessment systems will be introduced to evaluate women's health before pregnancy and ensure appropriate care and treatment. The Kerala Maternal Obstetric Early Warning Score will be implemented to identify early signs of deterioration in a mother's health during and after childbirth. A standardised treatment protocol will be introduced to handle emergencies.

High Dependency Units (HDUs) and intensive care units will be ensured in every district. Uniform standards will also be introduced for postnatal care at government and private hospitals.

Reporting of maternal deaths within four hours will be made mandatory, and district-level reviews must be completed within five days. The Health Department has decided to implement a system called Confidential Review of Maternal Deaths in collaboration with the Kerala Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (KFOG). It will examine the causes of deaths, lapses in treatment and circumstances in which the deaths could have been prevented.

Special interventions will be undertaken in tribal areas of Wayanad, Idukki and Palakkad districts to reduce maternal and infant mortality. Awareness programmes and health screenings will also be organised to ensure healthcare for pregnant women and children in migrant worker families.