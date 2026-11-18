Kochi: Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has operationalised India’s first Transfer Cargo Security Hold Area (TCSHA), a facility designed to speed up the movement of cargo between domestic and international flights by reducing the need for repeated security screening.

The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister and CIAL Chairman V D Satheesan.

The new system will allow cargo arriving at Kochi on domestic flights for onward transportation to international destinations to be transferred to connecting flights within the airport's operational area, without having to be taken to the cargo terminal for another round of security screening.

Under the earlier system, transfer cargo had to be moved from the airside cargo area to the cargo terminal for security checks and then brought back for loading onto the connecting flight. The repeated handling and mandatory 100% security screening could delay the transfer process by up to three days.

With the new facility, the transfer process is expected to be completed within hours. Only a random 5% of transfer cargo consignments will be subjected to security screening at the facility, significantly reducing cargo dwell time, handling costs and manpower requirements.

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The facility has been developed near the airport’s operational area in accordance with the guidelines of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), with the support and coordination of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Customs.

The BCAS had issued instructions to reduce cargo dwell time at transfer airports by eliminating duplication in security screening while ensuring the security of the transfer cargo supply chain. CIAL developed the dedicated facility to implement this framework in coordination with the concerned security and regulatory agencies.

CIAL MD S Suhas said that the operationalisation of India’s first Transfer Cargo Security Hold Area at CIAL is a significant step towards strengthening Kochi’s role in international air cargo transshipment. By reducing the need for repeated security screening, the facility will help cut cargo transit time, handling costs and manpower requirements.

“We aim to leverage Kochi’s connectivity with the Middle East and Far East to facilitate the movement of cargo between Indian cities and international destinations. We are also exploring opportunities to extend this network to Europe, further strengthening Kochi's position as a cargo transshipment hub,” Suhas said.