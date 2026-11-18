Thiruvananthapuram: Tess, her family and their friends are desperately searching for Kunjappi, a gentle, 14-year-old, blue-eyed white cat with Persian features who went missing recently. What deepens their anxiety is that Kunjappi has been hearing impaired since birth and is strictly an indoor pet, completely unaccustomed to surviving on the streets.

The ordeal began when Kunjappi slipped into Tess’s car unnoticed. When the car stopped near St. Joseph’s School at the General Hospital Junction, the cat darted out and vanished before anyone could react. In their frantic efforts to trace her, the family has plastered the area with posters, launched appeals on social media, and placed advertisements in Malayala Manorama. Tess, an IT professional, resides in Palayam.

Joyful reunion for Poppie

Meanwhile, another pet parent’s agonising wait has ended on a happy note. Simi, a resident near the Pattom–Pottakuzhi Road, had recently placed a classified ad seeking her missing local-breed dog:

"My indie dog has been missing since November 7..." Poppie, one of two strays Simi had rescued and lovingly raised for the past eight years, had bolted in terror after being spooked by Diwali firecrackers.

Relief came when a woman living near a temple not far from Simi’s house called to report whimpering sounds coming from a nearby vacant plot. Simi rushed to the spot and called out Poppie’s name. Hearing the familiar voice, Poppie came bounding out, tail wagging furiously, showering her with affection. Though visibly weak and exhausted from going without food for days, Poppie was overjoyed to be back in safe hands, and Simi couldn't have been happier.