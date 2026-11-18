Kozhikode: The body of a newborn baby was found on Kozhikode beach on Wednesday morning, prompting police to launch an investigation into the suspected abandonment of the infant shortly after birth.

The body was spotted by people who had come for their morning walk around 6 am near the open stage on the beach. It was covered with a plastic sheet and found lying face down. Those who first noticed it reportedly mistook it for a doll or a toy.

The police night-patrolling team reached the spot and took the baby girl to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was dead. The body was later shifted to Beach Hospital.

Police have so far found no clues regarding the identity of the person who left the infant on the beach, Vellayil police said. A fingerprint expert team examined the spot as part of the investigation.

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Police are also collecting details from hospitals to establish the circumstances surrounding the baby girl's birth and to identify the people involved.

Police surveillance was in place at the beach until around 3.30 am on Wednesday. Investigators suspect that the body may have been abandoned after the patrol team completed its rounds.