Edathua: The Parethodu–Vattadi canal, a vital waterway linking the Thalavadi and Niranam panchayats, has remained completely choked for months. Across Thalavadi, branch canals have been overtaken by dense undergrowth, wild grass and water hyacinths, bringing water flow to a grinding halt.

With the seasonal draining of local paddy fields and the cessation of rains causing well and canal levels to plummet, residents of South Thalavadi depend heavily on these natural waterbodies. However, the suffocating cover of hyacinths has rendered the water entirely unfit for use.

Compounding the crisis, Ward 12 remains the only division in Thalavadi panchayat without public tap connections, leaving residents without piped drinking water for over three and a half decades.

Demanding immediate administrative action to clear the waterways and restore flow, a delegation led by Congress Thalavadi South Mandalam president Joy Chakkanattu and social activist Dr. Johnson V Idikkula submitted a memorandum to MLA Reji Cherian.

Although pipelines have been laid under the Jal Jeevan Mission, authorities maintain that potable water will only reach households once the Neerattupuram water treatment plant is commissioned. Given the delay, the petitioners have urged authorities to make parallel, interim arrangements to supply drinking water to the affected residents.