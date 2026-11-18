Pathanamthitta: While the recent resurfacing of roads has brought welcome relief to motorists, the prolonged delay in painting zebra crossings has turned crossing the street into a daily ordeal for pedestrians. Commuters are finding it particularly perilous to navigate the busy stretch between Central Junction and the Mini Civil Station.

Heavy traffic, surging in from the KSRTC depot into town, and moving back and forth between Central Junction and Town Square, leaves the road perpetually congested.

Stranded amidst the relentless flow of vehicles, pedestrians are forced to wait for long stretches just to dash across. On weekdays, the gridlock begins early in the morning and barely lets up throughout the day. Frustrated residents and commuters are urging the authorities to act immediately, pointing out that marked pedestrian crossings would save them from an agonising wait and significantly reduce the risk of accidents.