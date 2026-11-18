Rajakkad: The construction of the government homeopathy hospital in Rajakkad panchayat has remained at a standstill for the past six years, forcing the hospital to operate out of an IHRD building with bare-minimum facilities. Land was acquired for the project back in 2019, and in 2020, ₹40 lakh was sanctioned from the Udumbanchola MLA’s Asset Development Fund to erect the building.

Although work commenced after completing the tendering process, the project has failed to cross the finish line. In stark contrast, several government facilities in neighboring panchayats that broke ground around the same time have long since been completed and are fully functional. To make matters worse, even the contractor has no clear timeline for when the work will wrap up.

Ironically, the UDF—which had aggressively protested the sluggish pace of the project when the Left front was in power—now heads the Rajakkad panchayat governing body. The opposition has pointed fingers at the ruling administration, accusing them of maintaining a convenient silence on the matter.