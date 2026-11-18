Kasaragod: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) held up an excursion by 102 Class XII students of St Jude's Higher Secondary School at Vellarikundu for nearly four hours after officers stopped three tourist buses over alleged illegal modifications, including loud sound systems, laser lights and dance floors.

Vellarikundu Joint Regional Transport Officer AK Najeeb said the action followed complaints from two rival tour operators, who alleged that buses fitted with such modifications were getting trips while their own buses, which did not have these features, were being left out.

The Joint RTO action triggered a confrontation involving school authorities, people's representatives and officials, but Najeeb stood his ground and let the buses go after filing a case against them for illegal modifications.

The buses were scheduled to leave for Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru at 1 pm. However, officials led by the Joint RTO intervened as students boarded the buses, alleging the vehicles had unauthorised lighting and sound systems, including equipment that converted their passenger compartments into dance floors.

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Principal Fr Santhosh Peter told Onmanorama that he had informed the RTO about the excursion on November 12, six days before the scheduled departure. The application contained the registration numbers of all three buses, details of their drivers and other particulars of the trip, he said. "We gave all the details of the three buses and the drivers to the RTO," said Fr Peter. "But the officials came in the last minute to disrupt the trip," he said.

The group had planned to reach Chikkamagaluru by 8 pm for dinner after a stopover at Belur in Karnataka's Hassan district, known for its Chennakeshava Temple and Hoysala architecture. The delay forced the school to revise the itinerary. "Now we will reach Chikkamagaluru only by 11 pm. So we rescheduled dinner to another place and dropped the sightseeing at Belur," said Fr Peter, who is accompanying the students.

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He alleged that the Joint RTO was unwilling to hear the school's explanation and threatened to seize all three buses over the modifications.

Joint RTO A K Najeeb. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Trikaripur MLA Sandeep Varier intervened and asked the officer to obtain an undertaking from the school and allow the children to proceed. However, Najeeb did not agree.

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The officials prepared a report, registered cases over the modifications and let the buses go for the tour. "But by then our children and their parents were mentally down and felt harassed," Fr Peter said.

Local representatives, including Balal panchayat vice-president Raju Kattakkayam and ward member Shoby Joseph, along with representatives of various political parties, also reached the school after learning about the intervention. They sought an explanation from the officials, but the Joint RTO allegedly refused to engage with them and instructed his staff to proceed with action against the buses.

According to Najeeb, the three buses were registered in the names of different individuals but were taken on lease and operated by one person.

He said the buses had been fitted with high-powered speakers, woofers, additional lighting and dance-floor-style lighting arrangements, including coloured and laser lights.

"We received complaints from two tourist bus operators from Vellarikundu itself. The modifications are patently illegal," he said. The officer said he had sent inspectors to examine the vehicles on Wednesday and personally went to the spot after noticing the buses playing loud music near his office.

'Not fitness certificates'

Najeeb explained that there were two distinct fitness requirements: the regular fitness certificate establishing a vehicle's roadworthiness and a separate fitness inspection report required before it undertakes a school tour.

The school did not submit the tour fitness certificates for the buses along with its applications, he said.

The Joint RTO at the site where the buses were held. Photo: Special Arrangement.

He also argued that schools should inspect the vehicles before booking them rather than waiting for the operators to bring them to the campus at the last minute.

The Joint RTO said the operators can present the buses before any RTO in Kerala can get the tour fitness certificate. "They have to do that once every month. But there is no record of the buses having the fitness certificates," Najeeb said.

What the rules say

Kerala's school excursion guidelines require educational institutions to inform the RTO or Joint RTO before a trip and verify the documents of the vehicles being hired. They prohibit the use of modified vehicles, those fitted with luxury lights, and those producing loud or irritating noise on school excursions.

The Motor Vehicles Department's directions issued on November 12, 2022, following the Vadakkenchery bus accident, require schools to submit vehicle details to the RTO or Joint RTO at least a week before departure. The vehicle owner or driver must also produce the bus for inspection and obtain a fitness report a week before the trip. The report is issued to the head of the institution, vehicle owner and driver, and is valid only for that particular trip.

The school guidelines also require authorities to verify vehicle documents before departure. Other requirements include prior parental consent, a teacher-student ratio of 1:15 and a ban on travel between 10 pm and 5 am.

The Kerala High Court, in an order dated November 21, 2025, in a suo motu case on unauthorised vehicle modifications, reiterated that vehicles cannot be fitted with lighting and signalling devices not permitted under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules and relevant safety standards. The court specifically referred to multi-coloured LED lights, laser lights and DJ lights installed inside passenger compartments, along with high-powered music systems. It noted that such fittings were being used to turn buses into dance floors, with students dancing to loud music while the vehicles were in motion.

The court said unauthorised lighting could endanger passengers and other road users. It held that vehicles fitted with such unauthorised lights could not be treated as compliant for the purpose of obtaining a fitness certificate. Their fitness certificates are liable to cancellation, and the vehicles cannot be used on public roads while in violation of the prescribed safety standards.

"But we know children want these light and sound buses. That's why the schools also plan their trips to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. If they tour in Kerala, these buses would be seized," said Najeeb.