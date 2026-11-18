Thiruvananthapuram: DCC member Suhail Shajahan has been arrested for allegedly extorting ₹10 lakh from the management of a private hospital by threatening them. The Pettah police arrested him following a complaint by Dr Sabine Sivadas, chairman of Sabine Hospital in Anayara. A case has been registered against five people, including Suhail. Video footage has surfaced showing him accepting ₹10 lakh in extortion money from the management.

According to the complaint, the accused published false news about the hospital on an online media platform and demanded ₹10 lakh to withdraw it. The hospital authorities had earlier alerted the City Police Commissioner about Suhail's threats.

On Tuesday, when Suhail arrived at the hospital to collect the money, employees alerted the police. A team led by the Pettah Station House Officer arrested him with the money he had allegedly collected.

Suhail, a native of Kadinamkulam, is an accused in the AKG Centre attack case of June 2022. However, Congress sources said he had been expelled from the party earlier as part of disciplinary action and was no longer associated with it.