Kozhikode: While the rest of the world has come out with mixed reactions to the announcement of Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, folks down on Aravinda Ghosh Road aren’t losing any sleep. Their very own ‘Tailor Bond Babu’ is right where he has always been.

Meet Abdul Azeez Babu, who has run Bond Premium Tailors near Nalanda on Aravinda Ghosh Road for the past 26 years.

Babu is currently thrilled over buzz that Robert Pattinson might step into the iconic spy's shoes. Out of all the actors to have played 007, Roger Moore remains his absolute favorite. “Back in the day, Bond rarely smiled or cracked jokes. These days, he has become quite emotional,” Babu observes with a smile.

As a fashion designer, it was Bond’s sharp, impeccably tailored wardrobe that originally drew Babu in. A native of Nilambur, Babu studied fashion design in Bengaluru and worked as a designer for Raymond before relocating to Kozhikode in 2000 to set up his own shop.

‘Bond Babu’ has his own brush with the silver screen as well. Starting with the classic 'Kakkothikkavile Appooppan Thadikal', he has worked as an assistant costume designer on numerous films, often assisting veteran actor-costumer Indrans. In fact, it was Babu’s craftsmanship behind the iconic coats Mammootty wore in the blockbuster 'Chronic Bachelor'.