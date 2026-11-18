Kozhikode: Two more alleged associates of the prime accused in the controversial Vadakara MDMA seizure case involving three teachers have been arrested by the police.

The arrested men have been identified as Ajnas, a native of Nadapuram in Kozhikode district, and Muhammed Sameer, a native of Ponnyam in Kannur district. They were taken into custody from Hyderabad by a team of the Kozhikode Medical College police with the assistance of Hyderabad police.

Their arrest follows the apprehension of Shinto Sabu, the prime accused in the case, from Hyderabad on Sunday. Police reportedly obtained crucial information about his associates during his interrogation, which led investigators to Ajnas and Sameer.

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The investigation began after police seized 2 grams of MDMA from Safwan, an autorickshaw driver, in Vadakara on June 28. The probe subsequently led to the arrest of three teachers working at the Perambra Block Resource Centre – Keerthana, Kavya and Neeshma – along with Jijin Kuryakose, a delivery worker from Iritty in Kannur district.

During the investigation, police uncovered financial transactions worth several lakhs of rupees in the bank accounts of the arrested teachers. Investigators began tracing other suspected links in the network by examining the sources and purposes of these transactions. The probe also revealed that the delivery worker had carried out financial transactions exceeding ₹1 crore.

The Special Investigation Team reportedly gathered information from Shinto Sabu about a drug network operating out of Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with several Malayalis allegedly involved in it.

A clue about Shinto's associates, who are suspected to be operating from Hyderabad, emerged during the investigation into another MDMA seizure at Mankavu near Kozhikode. The Medical College police, which were investigating that case, subsequently coordinated with Hyderabad police to track down and arrest the suspects.

Shinto was also taken into custody from Hyderabad with the assistance of the local police. He was later taken to Kannur in connection with an MDMA case registered there and is expected to be brought to Vadakara for detailed interrogation by the Special Investigation Team.

Meanwhile, the police are likely to seek the custody of Ajnas and Sameer for further questioning as part of the investigation into the alleged drug network.