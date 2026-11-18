Thiruvananthapuram: The state government is yet to decide on the demand to reduce the student-teacher ratio to 1:25, said S Valarmathi, who is leading the indefinite hunger strike by Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders.

Valarmathi, speaking after a meeting with Education Department officials including the Director of General Education on Wednesday, said officials had warned her that accepting the demand could prompt similar demands from other groups. The issue was also discussed by the Cabinet.

"We have been asked to reconsider our stand on the teacher-pupil ratio," she said.

"The government's earlier decision to extend the validity of 18 teacher rank lists, which was announced after a Cabinet meeting, could not be implemented due to legal complications. According to officials, similar issues could arise in the present case as well," she added.

"We have not reached a final decision. The Chief Minister had to leave for Delhi urgently. We have also not received any written confirmation on any of the demands from the government," Valarmathi said, adding that she would continue her hunger strike until the discussions reached a conclusion, also expressing hope that the government would take a favourable decision.

Meanwhile, General Education Minister N Samsudheen said the government was ready to issue orders on four of the demands raised by the protesting rank holders, but needed further discussions on the contentious demand to reduce the student-teacher ratio to 1:25.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Samsudheen said the government was sympathetic to the rank holders' concerns and willing to continue discussions. However, the ratio issue required careful consideration as it could have wider financial implications and trigger similar demands from other sectors.

"The government is ready to issue orders on the four issues on which both sides have already reached an agreement. However, the ratio issue requires further discussions. The Cabinet is also of the view that a decision cannot be taken hastily on this matter," he said.

The minister said even the four agreed measures would add around ₹25 crore in annual expenditure.

One of the proposals is to appoint Head Teachers from the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list in government schools with more than 150 students, instead of following the existing arrangement. The measure would also cover schools facing reduced student strength and divisions.

Samsudheen said the government had not arrived at any new formula on the ratio issue, which remains the main point of disagreement. The protesters are demanding a reduction in the student-teacher ratio to 1:25, inclusion of Head Teacher vacancies in the PSC recruitment process, an extension of the LPST rank list's validity, and postponement of a fresh notification.

The rank holders have been staging a protest in front of the Secretariat for 23 days now, seeking appointment orders for eligible candidates before the rank list expires. Valarmathi, who is leading the agitation, has been on an indefinite hunger strike and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The government and the protesters have held several rounds of discussions, but failed to reach a consensus on the proposed reduction in the teacher-student ratio.