Chakkittappara: Concerns are growing that the ‘108’ emergency ambulance service stationed at the Peruvannamuzhi Family Health Centre (FHC) under Chakkittapara Panchayat may face suspension due to the persistent lack of resting facilities for its crew on the hospital premises. Despite repeated appeals since the vehicle was sanctioned four years ago, neither the panchayat nor the hospital authorities have taken concrete action to address the issue.

Of the 33 ambulances deployed across the district, this hospital is reportedly the only centre without designated quarters for its staff. The severe lack of basic amenities has raised serious concerns that the service provider might pull the vehicle out of operation.

The free 108 service has been a lifeline for residents of this hilly terrain, ensuring timely emergency medical transport. It currently runs for 12 hours a day, from 8 am to 8 pm; overnight emergencies are forced to rely on ambulances dispatched from distant taluk hospitals.

Health officials noted that if proper rest quarters are arranged, the service could easily be expanded to round-the-clock (24/7) operations. Residents are urgently demanding prompt intervention from both the local panchayat and the Health Department to resolve the bottleneck. Acknowledging that the crew has been enduring hardships for years, the newly elected panchayat governing body has affirmed its commitment to keeping this essential service running.

Panchayat President Molly Ayithamattam stated that ₹2 lakh was sanctioned under the panchayat’s annual development plan to build a crew room adjacent to the hospital, and preliminary estimation procedures are already underway.