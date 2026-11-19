Kalady: A thick layer of mud, overgrown bushes and scattered waste have left Kalady's historic Muthalakadavu ghats in a state of neglect just as the pilgrimage season gets under way in the state. A sacred spot for Sabarimala pilgrims, the riverfront is now virtually inaccessible, preventing devotees from bathing in the Periyar or performing religious rituals.

Located next to the Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi temple, the ghats are covered in thick mud, making it difficult to descend the stone steps and enter the river. The mud is so deep that anyone stepping into it risks sinking. Thick bushes line either side of the steps, raising concerns that reptiles may be hiding in the undergrowth.

Waste is also scattered across the premises, while parts of the stone steps have crumbled. The Kalady panchayat, which owns the ghats, usually cleans the site every year ahead of the Mandala season. No such cleaning works have been undertaken this time.

Muthalakadavu holds a special place in the history of Sree Sankara. According to popular belief, an incident at this spot prompted the young Sankara to embrace sanyasa (ascetic life). While bathing in the river, a crocodile caught hold of his leg. His mother rushed to the spot and agreed to let him become a sanyasi (monk), following which the crocodile released him. The ghat came to be known as Muthalakadavu (crocodile ghat) after the incident.

Large numbers of Sabarimala pilgrims arrive at Kalady during the pilgrimage season, and Muthalakadavu is among the places they look forward to visiting here. Many consider bathing here auspicious, while some also perform bali tharpanam rituals. The present condition of the site has now made both activities impossible, leaving devotees disappointed.

Panchayat member Sajeev said a letter had been submitted to the panchayat seeking urgent cleaning of the ghats. However, no action had been taken so far, he said.